PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-07-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 19:06 IST
KGiSL announces appointment of key personnel
Chennai, July 14 (PTI): Global IT products, solutions and services provider KG Information Systems Pvt Ltd on Wednesday announced the appointment of three key personnel on its leadership team, including Shrinath Bolluju as chief strategy officer.

Bolluju, prior to taking up the new role, was the Managing Director of Citibank.

Besides him, Ramesh Nagesh was appointed as Chief Operating Officer and Noor Hayati Ahmad as senior vice- president and country head, KGiSL Singapore, KGiSL said in a statement here.

''The addition of these three well-established seasoned leaders to the existing vibrant leadership of KGiSL supports our vision and strategy to become a strong player in the banking and financial services segment,'' KGiSL Managing Director Ashok Bakthavathsalam said.

''Their experience will help the accelerated growth plan we have for the next three years'', he said.

According to the statement, the appointment of senior finance professionals with considerable expertise and a wealth of global banking experience would significantly help in driving KGiSLs growth strategy of reaching Rs 1,000 crore turnover in the next three years.

Bolluju, to be based out of Mumbai, would work closely with the senior leadership at KGiSL to drive sustained and accelerated growth across key markets and sectors.

Ramesh Nagesh as COO would be based out of Bengaluru while Noor Hayati Ahmad, with over 35 years of experience, having worked in global banks and leading technology organisations, would be based out of Singapore, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

