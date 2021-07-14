Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1945 hours: DEL55 BIZ-LD INFLATION-WPI WPI inflation eases to 12.07 pc in June; food, crude prices soften New Delhi: The wholesale price-based inflation eased marginally to 12.07 per cent in June as crude oil and food items witnessed some softening in prices.

DEL82 BIZ-RBI-MASTERCARD RBI bars Mastercard from acquiring new customers in India from July 22 Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Wednesday barred Mastercard Asia Pacific from onboarding new credit, debit and prepaid card customers with effect from July 22 as it failed to comply with data storage norms.

DEL71 BIZ-LD-RUPEE Rupee snaps 3-day winning streak, drops 10 paise to 74.59/USD Mumbai: Halting its three-day winning run, the rupee on Wednesday declined by 10 paise to close at 74.59 against the US currency due to a stronger dollar in overseas markets and weak macro data.

DEL67 BIZ-INDIA-UAE-OIL Oil Min Puri dials UAE for affordable oil prices New Delhi: As fuel prices climbed to a record high, India's new Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has started dialling oil-producing nations to impress upon them a need to make prices affordable for consumers.

DEL62 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex, Nifty eke out gains; IT shares show the way Mumbai: Equity gauges Sensex and Nifty firmed up gains on Wednesday as a result of intense buying mainly in IT shares amid expectations of robust quarterly earnings and favourable economic data.

DEL61 BIZ-CYBER-SECURITY-PANT 2021 a year of ransomware; financial cos need to be on toes for cyber resilience: NCSC Pant New Delhi: National Cyber Security Coordinator Rajesh Pant on Wednesday called 2021 a year of ransomware as there has been a massive surge in such attacks across the globe and companies have paid ransom of around USD 1 trillion in the first half of the current year.

DEL60 BIZ-RESULTS-INFOSYS Infosys June qtr profit up 23%, co raises revenue outlook for FY22 New Delhi: IT services major Infosys on Wednesday posted a 22.7 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 5,195 crore for the April-June quarter of 2021-22, and raised its revenue growth outlook for the full fiscal.

DEL38 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold gains marginally; silver lower by Rs 399 New Delhi: Gold in the national capital on Wednesday was marginally up by Rs 23 to Rs 47,024 per 10 gram, according to HDFC Securities.

DEL72 CAB-LD TEXTILES SCHEME Govt approves extension of RoSCTL scheme for textile exporters New Delhi: Garment exporters will continue to get a rebate on central and state taxes on their outward shipments as the government on Wednesday approved extension of RoSCTL scheme till March 2024.

DEL51 CAB-DA-HIKE Govt restores DA for employees; raises it 28 pc effective July 1 New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday decided to restore Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for central government employees and pensioners from July 1, 2021 while increasing the rate of allowance to 28 per cent.

DCM69 BIZ-LD MAHA EV POLICY Maha EV policy to accelerate adoption of electric vehicles, say sectoral firms Mumbai: Electric vehicle makers, including Revolt Motors, Ampere Vehicles, Omega Seiki and Mahindra Group, on Wednesday welcomed Maharashtra's new electric vehicle policy, saying the move will lead to faster adoption of these vehicles.

DCM67 BIZ-BSE-MARKET CAPITALISATION Mkt capitalisation of BSE-listed firms touches record high; crosses Rs 233 lakh cr New Delhi: The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies reached an all-time high of Rs 2,33,06,440.17 crore on Wednesday, mainly driven by optimistic sentiments in the broader market.

DCM65 CAB-LD SHIPPING SCHEME Cabinet okays scheme to provide Rs 1,624 cr over 5 yrs as subsidy to Indian shipping cos New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a scheme to provide Rs 1,624 crore over five years as subsidy to Indian shipping companies in global tenders floated by ministries and CPSEs for import of government cargo, an official statement said.

