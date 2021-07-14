Foreign lender HSBC on Wednesday said 'Take2', its career restart programme aimed at helping women professionals restart a career at its global back offices in India, will now be gender agnostic.

In the last four years of the programme, 238 professionals have been inducted and over a fifth of this year's selection are men, an official statement said.

“The success of the previous editions of Take2 in India combined with our renewed focus on equality at the workplace as well as in society, led us to make this pivotal change,” head of HSBC Technology India, Pradeep Menon, said. ****************** Bandhan Bank appoints Kamal Batra as executive president head of assets *Private sector lender Bandhan Bank on Wednesday appointed Kamal Batra as executive president head of assets.

Batra, who joins the Kolkata-headquartered lender from rival Indusind Bank, will help grow both commercial and retail loans, an official statement said.

****************** Ajoy Mukherjee, Nivruti Rai join board of Tata Tech as independent directors *Ajoy Mukherjee, former head of human resources at TCS, and Intel Corporation's Nivruti Rai have joined the board of Tata Technologies as independent directors.

S Ramadorai, the chairman of the Pune-headquartered company which is into engineering and product development, said both of them are established corporate leaders in their respective fields and the company will benefit from their deep knowledge and rich experience in business and corporate governance. ****************** Trust AMC to launch new short term fund *Trust Asset Management Company (AMC) on Wednesday announced the launch of its new scheme-- TRUSTMF Short Term Fund -- which aims to deliver consistent risk-adjusted returns.

The new fund offer (NFO) will be open for subscription from July 20 to August 3, the asset management firm said in a statement.

The new fund ''aims to build a portfolio of the highest rated issuers for investors to benefit from the persistent steepness in the Yield Curve in the 1-3 year segment''.

This is the third launch from Trust AMC with its first NFO of TRUSTMF Banking and PSU Debt Fund in January 2021 and TRUSTMF Liquid Fund in April 2021.

