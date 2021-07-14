EIB provides EUR 120m loan to electricity distributor of Electrica in Romania

The European Investment Bank today formally agreed on a new EUR 120 million loan with Distribuție Energie Electrică Romania S.A. (DEER), the electricity distribution subsidiary of the Electrica Group.

The first-ever European Investment Bank financing for DEER will support reinforcement and modernisation of the electricity distribution grid in the country, including upgrading and constructing new power lines, constructing and refurbishing power substations and installing components for network automation across Romania.

The 15-year EUR 120 million loans, the first part of EUR 210 million EIB backing for energy infrastructure investment by DEER and related guarantee agreement, were signed at a ceremony in Bucharest by Corina Popescu, CEO of Electrica, Valentin Branescu, Acting CEO of DEER and respectively Christian Kettel-Thomsen, European Investment Bank Vice President, and witnessed by Virgil-Daniel Popescu, Romanian Minister of Energy.

"Scaling up energy distribution investment is crucial to improve network reliability, harness Romania's renewable energy potential and contribute to Europe's energy transition. I welcome the European Investment Bank's EUR 120 million support for energy investment in Romania and their new partnership with Electrica Group", said Virgil-Daniel Popescu, Romanian Minister of Energy.

"Electrica Group is actively pursuing options for diversifying its financing sources in view of the business development opportunities and of the ambitious investment plan. In the distribution segment, Electrica Group is committed to unlocking investments that improve operational performance, enhance service quality and optimize the costs to the final consumer, paving the way for a smarter grid across Romania. The first EUR 120 million loan of a EUR 210 million facility agreed with the European Investment Bank will help Electrica to better cater the energy needs of our 3.8 million customers in the years ahead and support green transition in Romania", said Corina Popescu, CEO of Electrica.

"The European Investment Bank is committed to strengthening support for high-impact energy investment in Romania. We are pleased to agree our first-ever financing with Electrica Group to support transformational investments to enhance the capacity of Romania's power distribution network, addressing increasing demand, improving the quality of electricity supply and supporting long-term decarbonisation targets", said Christian Kettel-Thomsen, European Investment Bank Vice President, responsible lending operations in Romania.

Enhanced energy financing under EIB's Energy Transition Package

The new EIB loan will finance up to 75% of eligible investments identified by DEER. This is above the normal EIB 50% financing limit and reflects enhanced engagement in regions benefiting from the Modernisation Fund under the EIB's Energy Transition Package.

Upgrading electricity distribution across Romania

The new investment will modernise the electricity distribution, reduce power losses and improve overall network reliability in Prahova, Dâmbovița, Buzău, Brăila, Galați, Vrancea, Brașov, Mureș, Covasna, Harghita, Sibiu, Alba, Cluj, Sălaj, Maramureș, Bistrița-Năsăud, Bihor and Satu Mare.

Connecting new customers and harnessing green energy

Upgrading Electrica's electricity distribution will allow the connection of more than 180,000 new customers and enable the long-term integration of renewable energy in Romania.

Furthermore, the deployment of the advanced meters will contribute to a more efficient network operation.

Investing in energy to support sustainable development in Romania

The new Electrica network investment backed by the EIB will increase the provision of affordable reliable and modern energy (SDG 7), support inclusive and sustainable economic growth (SDG 8) and climate action (SDG 13).

The European Investment Bank has provided more than EUR 1.2 billion for energy investment across Romania since 1991.