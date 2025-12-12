Romania's Justice System Under Fire: President Calls for Urgent Consultations
More than 500 Romanian judges and prosecutors have criticized systemic abuses in the country's justice system. A documentary reveals ethical concerns linked to politically appointed chief judges. President Nicusor Dan is set for consultations following an open letter and protests calling for transparency and reform.
More than 500 judges and prosecutors in Romania have publicly criticized what they see as systemic abuses within the justice system, identifying it as one of the European Union's most corrupt environments. These accusations have prompted President Nicusor Dan to arrange consultations with the concerned parties.
An investigative documentary aired recently that purports to expose ethical lapses among politically appointed chief judges, including questionable acquittals and the potential for disciplinary action against dissenting magistrates. This revelation has intensified calls from legal professionals for reform and adherence to integrity in their field.
Despite Romania's initial improvements after joining the EU in 2007, its justice system's international monitoring ceased in 2023, coinciding with a slowdown in anti-corruption efforts. Business leaders and citizens are now urging the government to amend laws and protect outspoken magistrates, echoing sentiments from the mass protests of 2017.
(With inputs from agencies.)
