Leprosy Returns: Romania's Historic Health Alert

In a startling health development, Romania has identified its first leprosy cases in more than four decades, originating from a spa in the northwestern city of Cluj. The confirmed cases involve two Indonesian masseuses, ages 21 and 25, according to the health ministry.

Health Minister Alexandru Rogobete assured the public of minimal risk, noting that leprosy, also known as Hansen's disease, necessitates prolonged exposure for transmission. This announcement follows news that one of the patients had recently returned from Asia after spending time with her mother, who is also battling the illness.

In response, authorities have closed the spa while an investigation is underway, as two additional individuals undergo testing. Romania had not documented a leprosy case since 44 years ago, marking this as a significant public health alert.

