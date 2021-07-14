Left Menu

Rajasthan govt raises DA for state employees, pensioners to 28 pc

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-07-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 22:42 IST
Rajasthan govt raises DA for state employees, pensioners to 28 pc
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan government has decided to increase the dearness allowance of state government employees and pensioners from 17 per cent to 28 per cent.

''It has been decided to increase the dearness allowance of the Rajasthan government employees and pensioners from 17 per cent to 28 per cent,'' Gehlot said in a tweet.

He said this rate of dearness allowance will be effective from July 1, 2021.

Gehlot said the state government would spend about Rs 4,000 crore annually on this decision, to support the employees despite the difficult circumstances of COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Business briefs

Business briefs

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
3
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
4
WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021