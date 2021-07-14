Left Menu

Odisha Govt to ensure essential services not hit by bandh on Thursday

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-07-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 22:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Keeping in view the six-hour bandh call given by left parties and supported by Congress on July 15, Odisha government on Wednesday asked all district collectors to ensure essential services are not affected.

Government officials said it was apprehended that protestors may close down business establishments, market places, government offices, courts, petrol pumps, banks and financial institutions during the strike.

Special Secretary (Home Department), Santosh Bala in a letter to Collectors and District Magistrates spelled out measures to be taken during the Odisha bandh which include keeping all essential services functional.

Vehicular traffic as well as train services are also likely to be hit, Bala warned in her letter.

The four left parties- CPI, CPI(M) Forward Blowck and CPI(ML-Liberation) - have given a 6-hour bandh call from 6 AM to 12 noon on Thursday while protesting the unprecedented hike in prices of petroleum products and essential commodities.

The government has also asked all departments to take advance measures in their offices in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack to ensure that official works id not affected due to the bandh.

