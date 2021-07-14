Left Menu

Kolkata Metro to run 192 trains in north-south route from Friday

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-07-2021 23:38 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 23:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Metro Railway in Kolkata on Wednesday said that it will run 192 trains in its north-south route and 48 services in the east-west corridor from July 16 for the public in consonance with the West Bengal government's order allowing it to run trains from Monday to Friday.

While the services will start from 8 am, the last train from both directions will leave the originating station at 8 pm, a Metro spokesperson said.

The trains will be run at 50 per cent seating capacity as per the state government's order, he said.

On every Saturday, the Metro will run 104 maintenance special services only for essential staff like before, he said, adding that no trains will be operated on Sundays.

The Metro will run a total of 192 services in the up and down directions between the two terminal stations, Dakshineswar and Kavi Subhash.

''A total of 48 services will be run on East-West Metro corridor in a similar time frame from Monday to Friday,'' the spokesperson said.

Commuters will be able to travel in the Metro in both routes only by using smart cards, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

