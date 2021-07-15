Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2021 04:29 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 04:29 IST
Choksi lands in Antigua and Barbuda after getting bail in Dominica
Diamantaire Mehul Choksi has landed in Antigua and Barbuda, where he has been staying since 2018 after leaving India, after 51 days of custody in neighbouring Dominica for illegal entry which his lawyers claim was a kidnapping plan, local media reported.

Choksi, 62, was given bail by Dominica High Court to travel back to Antigua for seeking medical help from a neurologist based there.

After depositing bail money of EC Dollars 10,000, Choksi in a shirt and shorts flew back to Antigua in a chartered plane, Antigua News Room reported.

While seeking bail, Choksi had attached his medical reports, including CT scan, which showed ''mildly worsening hematoma''.

The doctors recommend an urgent review of his medical condition by a neurologist and a neurosurgical consultant. ''The services are not currently available on the island (Dominica). All courtesies extended to him would be greatly appreciated,'' the CT scan report dated June 29 signed by Doctors Yerandy Galle Gutierrez and Rene Gilbert Veranes of Princess Margaret Hospital of Dominica said.

Choksi, wanted in a Rs 13,500 crore bank fraud case in India, had mysteriously gone missing on May 23 from Antigua and Barbuda where he has been staying since 2018 as a citizen.

He was detained in neighbouring island country of Dominica for illegal entry after a possible romantic escapade with his rumoured girlfriend.

His lawyers alleged that he was abducted from Jolly Harbour in Antigua on May 23 by policemen looking like Antiguan and Indian and brought to Dominica on a boat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

