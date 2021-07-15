Eight athletes from Kenya women's rugby team classified as close contacts after positive case on flight - Asahi

Eight athletes from the Kenya women's rugby team were classified as close contacts after a passenger on their flight to Tokyo tested positive for coronavirus, the Asahi Shimbun daily reported on Thursday.

According to the Asahi, the women all tested negative after their arrival at Narita airport from Doha on Tuesday, but a passenger sitting in front of them tested positive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)