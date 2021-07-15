Left Menu

Pondy govt imposes 20 percent special excise duty on liquor products

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 15-07-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 16:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Faced with serious shortfall in excise revenue,the territorial government has imposed a 20 percent special excise duty on maximum retail price uniformly on all brands of liquor products in the Union Territory.

Deputy Excise Commissioner T Sudhakar, who issued the notification imposing the new duty with immediate effect Thursday told PTI that the new duty would enable government to mop up around Rs 250 crores annually.

He said that the decision to levy the special excise duty was to ensure revenue flow to the government.

Excise revenue is a major source of revenue to Puducherry government.

