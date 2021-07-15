Indian mariner wins USD 1 million in UAE lucky draw

An Indian mariner has won USD 1 million (Rs 7.45 crore) in a lucky draw contest in the UAE, according to a media report on Thursday.

Ganesh Shinde, 36, based in Thane, Maharashtra, bought the jackpot ticket on June 16 from the official Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw website before his arrival here, the Gulf News reported.

Shinde works as a seaman for a Brazilian company and every time he travels between Dubai and Rio de Janeiro there is a transit wait at Dubai.

Upon his arrival, Shinde found out that he had won the jackpot.

''It is unbelievable. I am still in shock. This is such a great opportunity. I'm very happy and thankful to Dubai Duty Free. I love Dubai city. I hope to visit soon,'' he told the daily.

Shinde said he has been regularly purchasing the lottery ticket for the last two years.

“I want a new car, a new apartment, save money for my child's education. So the list is long. The prize money will serve these purposes,'' he told the newspaper. The Millennium Millionaire lucky draw started in 1999 and Shinde is the 181st Indian national to win above USD 1 million at the contest.

Indian nationals account for the most number of ticket sales at the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire lucky draw, the daily reported.

