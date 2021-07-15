Left Menu

Senior U.S. diplomat Sherman to visit Japan, South Korea, Mongolia

Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2021 20:00 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 20:00 IST
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will visit Japan, South Korea and Mongolia from July 18 to July 25, the State Department said on Thursday.

The State Department announcement of Sherman's travel schedule made no mention of a plan to stop in China, which had been anticipated in foreign policy circles and reported in some media.

