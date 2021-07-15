Somany Ceramics has opened four new showrooms, expanding its retail footprints in India taking the total count to 374 pan India.

It has opened stores in Delhi, Gurgaon, Lucknow, and Shahjahanpur said a statement from the company.

Advertisement

Somany Ceramics Managing Director Abhishek Somany said: “We are delighted to bring 2 new Somany Exclusive’s in Delhi/NCR, our biggest format franchise showroom. With these new stores opening in Delhi NCR we will be having overall 20 stores.'' ************** Sudhanshu Vats to join Pidilite Industries as deputy managing director * Pidilite Industries on Thursday said Sudhanshu Vats is set to join the company as a deputy managing director from September 1.

Vats will be joining the company from EPL, formerly known as Essel Propack, and has had stints with companies including Unilever, Castrol and Viacom18, as per an official statement. ************** Bajaj Allianz Life eases policy buying with Aadhaar based e-KYC * Bajaj Allianz Life has eased policy purchases by implementing Aadhaar based e-KYC (Know Your Customer) process.

This 100 per cent paperless and digital process of KYC will enable instant customer verification at the time of issuing a life insurance policy. Customers will be able to digitally authenticate their identity while buying a policy by providing their Aadhaar card details, the insurer said.

Customers will be required to submit an Aadhaar number at the time of purchasing the insurance policy and provide consent to Bajaj Allianz Life to access her/his data through UIDAI.

Only after successful authentication with UIDAI, customer data with UIDAI will be displayed to the insurer for e-KYC. It will also eliminate the risk of misplacing their official documents, Bajaj Allianz Life said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)