UAE's Abu Dhabi announces partial lockdown effective July 19 -tweet

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 16-07-2021 01:03 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 00:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirate's Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee announced on Thursday a partial lockdown and new entry requirements in the emirate starting July 19, from midnight until 5 a.m., as part of efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 variants, the media office reported in a tweet.

The Committee said: "National Sterilisation Programme in the Emirate has been launched ... the movement of traffic and the public will be restricted and there will be no transportation services and the public must stay at home except for emergencies and getting essential supplies".

