Left Menu

South Africa's Transnet says port operations improving, some delays

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 16-07-2021 11:52 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 11:52 IST
South Africa's Transnet says port operations improving, some delays
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa's Transnet on Friday said road closures and fuel and food shortages are constraining its supply chain despite improved operations at the ports of Durban and Richards Bay after days of unrest.

"The Port of Richards Bay has managed to clear all shipping backlogs. Terminal operations at the Port of Durban continue to improve," the state logistics group said in a statement.

However, work to restart the suspended NATCOR rail line has been delayed due to remnants of looting activities strewn along the railway, Transnet said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

 India
2
Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more

Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower ...

 Global
4
Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability goals

Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021