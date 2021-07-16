Left Menu

Tatva Chintan Pharma IPO fully subscribed within hours of opening

ICICI Securities and JM Financial are the book running lead managers to the offer.Shares of the company will be listed on NSE and BSE.For the fiscal ended March 31, 2021, the company posted a profit of Rs 52.26 crore as compared to Rs 37.78 crore in the preceding financial year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 12:58 IST
Tatva Chintan Pharma IPO fully subscribed within hours of opening
  • Country:
  • India

The initial public offer of specialty chemical manufacturing company Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem was fully subscribed within the first few hours of opening on the first day of subscription on Friday.

The Rs 500-crore IPO received bids for 52,48,425 shares as compared to 32,61,882 shares on offer, translating into 1.61 times subscription, as per data available with the exchanges.

The portion meant for non-institutional investors received 13 per cent subscription, while those for retail individual investors (RIIs) 3.16 times, according to an update on NSE till 1205 hours.

The initial public offer aggregating up to Rs 500 crore comprises a fresh issue of up to Rs 225 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 275 crore.

The three-day initial public offer (IPO) will close for subscription on July 20.

The offer is in a price range of Rs 1,073-1,083 per share.

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem on Thursday garnered Rs 150 crore from anchor investors.

The Vadodara-based firm is a specialty chemical manufacturing company. The company export most of its products to over 25 countries, including the US, China, Germany, Japan, South Africa and the UK.

Proceeds from the fresh issue would be used towards funding capital expenditure requirements for expansion of the company's Dahej manufacturing facility; up-gradation of an research and development facility in Vadodara, and general corporate purposes. ICICI Securities and JM Financial are the book running lead managers to the offer.

Shares of the company will be listed on NSE and BSE.

For the fiscal ended March 31, 2021, the company posted a profit of Rs 52.26 crore as compared to Rs 37.78 crore in the preceding financial year. It reported a revenue of Rs 300.35 crore against Rs 263.23 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

 India
2
Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more

Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower ...

 Global
4
Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability goals

Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021