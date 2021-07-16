Left Menu

NSE Academy inks pact with Department of Management Studies, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 13:55 IST
NSE Academy inks pact with Department of Management Studies, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad
NSE Academy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NSE, on Friday, said it has joined hands with the Department of Management Studies, Indian Institute of Technology, Dhanbad to develop professional learning opportunities in the space of finance and technology.

Under this partnership, several short-term and long-term programs aimed at working professionals and custom-designed programs for organizations seeking to build leadership capabilities in the financial and technology sector will be announced shortly, according to a statement.

These programs will be delivered through online and hybrid modes and will be eco-certified by both institutions.

Vikram Limaye, MD and CEO NSE said the mission of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) is to create a new generation of investors and intermediaries in the marketplace.

''Our collaboration with a premium institution like the Department of Management Studies, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad shall build a solid foundation for professionals aspiring to upskill themselves for careers in financial services and related technology,'' he added.

Prof Rajiv Shekhar, Director, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad said the pact will explore the collaboration opportunities in areas such as financial markets and financial technology by developing joint certification programs for different industrial segments and target groups.

''The programs will enhance management skills, build organizational capabilities and address the industry's demand, challenges, and requirements,'' he added.

