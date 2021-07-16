BlueHelion- Strategies that meet your goals

Execution is considered the most critical phase of any project, without which vision and strategy remain redundant. “The market only rewards those ideas that get implemented. Execution is the single greatest market differentiator. Great companies and successful individuals execute better than their competition.” says Brian Moran in his book The 12-hour Week.

Research has shown that a large percentage of companies fail to successfully execute their business strategies, despite offering excellent products and/or services. There could be a plethora of reasons for the same, and thus the importance of bridging this crucial gap between planning and implementation needs to be addressed early. One company that helps you do it seamlessly is BlueHelion.

An Organization with a Global Vision A boutique business consulting and growth advisory firm, BlueHelion is an organization with a global view. Established in January 2021, BlueHelion has been helping clients identify and remove the impediments to growth and assist in accelerating their vision.

They offer on-demand business leaders and experts with diverse experience, invaluable “outside view” along with a fresh perspective that can effectively address any growth challenges.

The Blue Helion Founders & Team.

The founding team at Blue Helion is Anish Sengupta, and Jubin Mishra, based in Bangalore, and Sampath Kumar R, based in Chicago. All the founders are alumni of IIMs and bring 60+ years of experience in setting up, growing, and scaling companies to the equation.

Mr. Sengupta has 20+ years of experience in scaling and leading large technology teams and managing stakeholders. Jubin Mishra has 21+ years of experience in the areas of strategy, consulting, investment banking, mergers and acquisitions, sales acceleration, and transformation programs. Sampath Kumar R has over 25 years of experience as a management consulting professional and has worked with Fortune 500 organizations to plan, design, and execute large, complex transformation programs.

The experienced professionals and consultants of BlueHelion have been working with a wide variety of organizations in the early and mid-market stages in the technology and business services space.

With experience in functions like sales, consulting, and delivery of technology transformation, some of his key strengths include understanding business requirements, uncovering opportunities, and connecting the right expertise, coupled with robust governance leading to business success.

Blue Helion’s Operating Model and Services BlueHelion develops a blueprint for the growth of the clients, helping to operationalize their ambitions and priorities into actionable goals and execute them through embedded leadership and oversight. Their operating model is to partner with the clients and co-own the execution as Entrepreneurs-in-Residence (EIR).

The USA and Europe-based mid-sized technology companies also present an opportunity for BlueHelion. With their expertise and experience, BlueHelion has deep knowledge of both North American and Indian markets and can provide their clients a distinct advantage for their implementation and execution.

According to the BlueHelion team, technology companies with between USD 20-200 million in revenues can gain significant advantage and time to value through this model.

Several domestic and overseas clients are leveraging BlueHelion’s expertise to architect their growth strategies, develop innovative solutions, augment capabilities while creating a sustainable value offer, and achieve brand visibility. They assure an outcome-driven, effective yet flexible engagement model that helps companies efficiently manage their cash-flows while investing in growth.

