Maha: Tomato-laden truck turns turtle in Thane; one injured

A truck laden with tomatoes overturned on the Eastern Express Highway in Thane city of Maharashtra, in the early hours of Friday, affecting the traffic on the route, a civic official said. A truck carrying 20 tonnes of tomatoes from Karnataka to Ahmedabad in Gujarat overturned around 2.30 am near Teen Hath Naka, civic disaster management chief Santosh Kadam said.

While the truck driver sustained injuries and was rushed to a civic hospital, the entire consignment of tomatoes was totally damaged and lay scattered on the highway, he said. Local firemen and a team from the regional disaster management cell rushed to the scene to clear the highway, as the traffic was affected for some time, the official added.

