Left Menu

Maha: Tomato-laden truck turns turtle in Thane; one injured

Local firemen and a team from the regional disaster management cell rushed to the scene to clear the highway, as the traffic was affected for some time, the official added.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 16-07-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 17:54 IST
Maha: Tomato-laden truck turns turtle in Thane; one injured
  • Country:
  • India

A truck laden with tomatoes overturned on the Eastern Express Highway in Thane city of Maharashtra, in the early hours of Friday, affecting the traffic on the route, a civic official said. A truck carrying 20 tonnes of tomatoes from Karnataka to Ahmedabad in Gujarat overturned around 2.30 am near Teen Hath Naka, civic disaster management chief Santosh Kadam said.

While the truck driver sustained injuries and was rushed to a civic hospital, the entire consignment of tomatoes was totally damaged and lay scattered on the highway, he said. Local firemen and a team from the regional disaster management cell rushed to the scene to clear the highway, as the traffic was affected for some time, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

 India
2
Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

 Global
3
Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability goals

Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more

Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021