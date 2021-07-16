Crown Worldwide Group to invest USD 30 mn in India

Hong Kong-headquartered logistics company Crown Worldwide Group is looking to invest USD 30 million (around Rs 223 crore) across its portfolio of brands in India.

The company, which is completing 25 years in India, on Friday, said. It is expanding the digital capabilities of its business offerings to meet the changing times.

Founded in Japan in 1965, Crown delivers a broad portfolio of complementary brands that include workspace, world mobility, relocations, records management, fine art and logistics.

However, Crown Worldwide Group was established in India in 1996. It has facilities in 11 cities--New Delhi, Ludhiana, Kolkata and Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Chennai, Coimbatore and Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad.

"The company is looking beyond the current pandemic with plans to invest USD 30 million across its portfolio of brands and command a leadership position in the domestic logistics and mobility space," the company said in a release.

This is a sharp jump from Crown's USD 10-million investment between 2006 and 2010, and USD 20-million investment during the 11-year period from 2010 to 2021, it said, adding, the company is setting its sights on new growth opportunities in India.

"Crown is looking at a year-on-year growth of 25 per cent in the next few years in India," the company said in the release.

At present, the Records Management division accounts for two-third of Crown's total business in India.

"In a rapidly evolving marketplace in almost all sectors, a stable management team from Crown India is always ready to consult with clients to demonstrate commitment to making it simpler through out of the box solutions in our sphere of business for peace of mind and release unidentified pain points," said Srinivas Krishnan, Regional Managing Director for South Asia, Crown Worldwide Group.

A recent addition to the portfolio in India has been workspace, which offers sustainable and hassle-free workplace change projects, the company said, adding the services span across commercial and specialist relocations, moves and changes, IT services, furniture, interiors, and storage.

As part of the digital push, the company said, it has introduced an Internet-of-Things (IoT)-based real-time workforce monitoring solution called Genio which addresses issues around workforce tracking, productivity monitoring, and compliance adherence to social distancing and health and safety practices at workplaces.

People-intensive industries like manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and automobiles will benefit the most as contactless attendance, payroll, incident reporting, and resolution remain key to uninterrupted operations, it added.

The company's 25th-anniversary plan also includes the launch of a state-of-the-art facility at New Delhi. This involves consolidating facilities in the (North) region and expanding business services to deliver solutions across brands from a single facility in the NCR.

