Left Menu

Maharashtra: Flight instructor dead, student injured in aircraft crash

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-07-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 21:30 IST
Maharashtra: Flight instructor dead, student injured in aircraft crash
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A flight instructor was killed and a student injured when their training aircraft crashed in Jalgaon district of north Maharashtra on Friday, an official said.

The Tecnam two-seater plane of the Academy of Aviation Shirpur in Dhule district had taken off from the institute's airstrip around 3 pm and crashed at 3.45 pm, Academy Director Air Commodore Hitesh Patel (retd) told PTI.

While the instructor Capt Nurul Amen (28) died on the spot, the trainee student Anshika Gurjar (22) was injured and taken by road to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital, he said.

The training flight was scheduled to return in two and a half hours after traversing the over 200 nautical miles distance between Shirpur and Shegaon, Air Commodore Patel said.

The plane crashed near Wardi village in Chopda area of the Satpura mountain range.

Expressing shock over the crash, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said an investigation team was being rushed to the site of the crash.

''Unfortunately, we lost the flight instructor $@$# the trainee is severely injured. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family $@$# prayers for the trainee's quick recovery,'' Scindia tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

 India
2
Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

 Global
3
Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability goals

Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more

Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021