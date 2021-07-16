Structures excavated in Golden Temple complex to be preserved if related to history, heritage: SGPC

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Bibi Jagir Kaur on Friday said the old structures excavated during the construction of a shoe deposit house near the secretariat of Akal Takht in the Golden Temple complex will be preserved if found related to history and heritage.

On Thursday, digging for construction of a new shoe-deposit house was halted after Sikh outfits clashed with the SGPC task force when they heard about ''historical tunnel-like structures found at the construction site''.

Various Sikh outfits reached the spot and demanded that the digging work be stopped to preserve the centuries-old historical structure.

Kaur said excavations at the site of an upcoming shoe-deposit house in the past few days have revealed some antique-looking structures having a resemblance to rooms and are made of small bricks.

''The opinion of experts on its antiquity and historicity is being sought. The SGPC has discussed the matter with experts from Guru Nanak Dev University and is seeking the services of other experts and historians. The deputy commissioner of Amritsar has also been asked to look into the matter through the Archaeological Survey of India,'' the SGPC chief said.

''Some people are deliberately making an issue about the structure of the building which came to light during the Kar Sewa,'' she said.

It is the duty of the SGPC to work for the convenience of the Sikh devotees as per the requirements of the time. As part of this, a shoe deposit house is also being constructed, Kaur said.

''If any old building is seen during the Kar Sewa, it is not intended that it will be demolished. I appeal to the devotees to be aware of misleading propaganda,'' the SGPC chief said.

''The site is being examined by an archaeological expert and a joint meeting of Sikh bodies and government officials is under process,'' she added.

