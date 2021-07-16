2 more centres coming up in Delhi for vaccinating people travelling abroad

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 22:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Two more coronavirus vaccination centres will be opened in Delhi on Saturday to inoculate those seeking to travel abroad, according to an official order released Friday.

At present, such people are being given vaccine jabs at the Navyug School, Mandir Marg.

The new centres are being opened to manage the rush at the Navyug School, according to the order.

The two new centres will become operational at Atal Adarsh Bal Vidyalaya near Birla Mandir and Kautilya Sarvodya Bal Vidyalaya in Greater Kailash 1 from Saturday.

