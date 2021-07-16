2 more centres coming up in Delhi for vaccinating people travelling abroad
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 22:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Two more coronavirus vaccination centres will be opened in Delhi on Saturday to inoculate those seeking to travel abroad, according to an official order released Friday.
At present, such people are being given vaccine jabs at the Navyug School, Mandir Marg.
Advertisement
The new centres are being opened to manage the rush at the Navyug School, according to the order.
The two new centres will become operational at Atal Adarsh Bal Vidyalaya near Birla Mandir and Kautilya Sarvodya Bal Vidyalaya in Greater Kailash 1 from Saturday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Master plan for Delhi dreams big but may bypass poor
20 markets in Delhi to go plastic-free: SDMC
SIM card vendor arrested in Delhi for forging Aadhaar card details of customers
Delhi HC adjourns hearing on Association of MD Physicians petition challenging cost imposed upon it
Petrol crosses Rs 100 in Chennai; at Rs 99 in Delhi, Kolkata