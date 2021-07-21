PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 21

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- BHP weighs sale of oil and gas assets in review of business options https://on.ft.com/3wTau7K - Border checks cut on people returning from green and amber list countries https://on.ft.com/2UvJspY

- JPMorgan grants Jamie Dimon 'special' stock award to stay at bank https://on.ft.com/3izaqoq - Sunak has little room for giveaways in spending review, says IFS https://on.ft.com/3eEjyXI

Overview - Global miner BHP Group is considering getting out of oil and gas in a multibillion-dollar exit as it looks to speed up its retreat from fossil fuels.

- Passengers returning to England from countries on the government's "green" and "amber" travel lists may no longer face extensive checks on their Covid documentation. - JPMorgan Chase "special award" of 1.5 million share options that it said reflected the board's desire for one of the longest-serving chief executives on Wall Street to stay at the bank for a "significant number of years".

- British finance minister Rishi Sunak is likely to have 30 billion pounds ($40.89 billion) of headroom for extra spending or tax cuts this year compared with budget forecasts made in March, but his longer-term flexibility is limited, a think tank said. ($1 = 0.7337 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

