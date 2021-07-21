Left Menu

Rajasthan approves up to 2% increase in house rent allowance of govt employees

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-07-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 21:09 IST
Rajasthan approves up to 2% increase in house rent allowance of govt employees
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan government has approved an up to 2 percent increase to the house rent allowance given to government employees.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has increased the house rent allowance payable to state employees on their basic pay from 16 percent to 18 percent in 'Y' category cities and from 8 percent to 9 percent in 'Z' category cities, an official statement said.

The increase in house rent allowance will be applicable from July 1, 2021. The state government will bear the financial burden of more than Rs 400 crore on this.

Earlier, an increase in the dearness allowances of government employees from the existing 17 per cent to 28 per cent was made applicable from July 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Security

EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Securit...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant in Italy; Olympics-WHO head Tedros backs Tokyo Games amid pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant ...

 Global
3
IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

 India
4
Belgium's National Day: Google honors heroes working on pandemic, flood disasters

Belgium's National Day: Google honors heroes working on pandemic, flood disa...

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021