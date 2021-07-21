SoftBank-backed VTEX surges 32% in NYSE debut, valued at $4.7 bln
Reuters | Updated: 21-07-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 21:33 IST
Shares of Brazil's VTEX rose 32% in their New York Stock Exchange debut on Wednesday, fetching the SoftBank Group-backed digital commerce company a valuation of $4.7 billion.
The stock opened at $25.10, up from the initial public offering price of $19 per share.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brazil
- New York Stock Exchange
- SoftBank Group
Advertisement