DHL Highlights Its Expertise in E-Commerce with Global Brand Campaign

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India • Campaign shows how e-commerce is core to global trade and growing enormously • DHL “helps merchants keep up with the clicks” • Brand campaign is played in 30+ countries Deutsche Post DHL Group, the world’s leading mail and logistics company, launches a global brand campaign to strengthen its position as the leader in e-commerce. The leading international logistics provider supports not only by providing reliable delivery in the growing e-commerce industry, but also by advising companies on how to make their business as successful as possible online. E-commerce trade has become increasingly established and an important area of economic growth over the last decades. This development has been greatly amplified by the pandemic and companies of all shapes and sizes need to be able to cope with the ever-growing digitally driven demand. The global logistics provider with years of experience in e-commerce and the associated logistics processes will “help its customers keep up with the clicks”.

“The pandemic has driven digitalization so far that we have seen the development of almost a decade in just a few months. Existing online shops have grown and at the same time, companies have entered online retailing for the first time. As logistics experts, we can help companies keep up with the growth and benefit from it in the best possible way. In addition, we can help any brand to be a global brand tomorrow. Especially offering express delivery is beneficial for fast-moving e-commerce and can increase consumer buying activity and consumer loyalty,” says John Pearson, CEO of DHL Express.

“Changes in the global marketplace since the pandemic has opened a wide window of opportunity for Indian businesses to gain greater play in the international market. Indian businesses have all it takes to harness the potential that e-commerce opens up in the global trade. DHL Express is in a great position to help our customers successfully navigate the complex world of global e-commerce. The campaign accurately depicts this,” adds R.S Subramanian, SVP and Managing Director, DHL Express India.

The ‘keep up with the clicks’ campaign that will be aired in 30+ countries includes an unusually produced TV spot that attracts attention by using mixed-media techniques which create visual intrigue in combination with a unique voice-over of British actor Tom Hollander – well known for his role in Pirates of the Caribbean, explaining in a rhyme-like rhythm how e-commerce has grown rapidly over the last few years. It tells the story of online shopping, from the early days when it was still easy for a retailer and logistics provider to keep track of and meet demand, and how online shopping then became more established and almost a routine part of our lives. The message is that DHL can help businesses deal with the high demand and ''keep up with the clicks''. The creative concept was developed by DHL’s creative lead agency 180 Amsterdam.

“In India the ‘keep up with the clicks’ campaign will have a 360 degree marketing push with presence across TV, print, digital and out-of-home. The unique commercial that highlights the e-commerce wave in the world can be seen across all DHL social media channels. Through the campaign, we will be reaching to a wide range of businesses that have either already moved to the e-commerce platform or are looking to make the move,” says Sandeep Juneja, VP- Sales and Marketing, DHL Express India. E-commerce is not only part of DHL's corporate business strategy, but more importantly, it has become a key core growth factor to global trade. DHL can offer the necessary speed of delivery with DHL Express, which operates in over 220 countries and territories, but also advises companies on their online presence, e.g. on improving the website presence with a website health check. DHL has dealt extensively with the growth of e-commerce in its white paper ''The Ultimate B2B E-commerce Guide: Tradition is out. Digital is in.'' which also elaborates on the advantages and opportunities of a growing e-commerce sector for B2B sales.

You can watch the TV-commercial and find further information on DHL’s e-commerce capabilities on the campaign landing page: dhl.com/ecommerce DHL – The logistics company for the world DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 400,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 66 billion euros in 2020. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve zero-emissions logistics by 2050.

