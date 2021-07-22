Left Menu

Sainsbury's says customers may not get exact product they want

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-07-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 13:15 IST
Sainsbury's says customers may not get exact product they want
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British supermarket group Sainsbury's said on Thursday that customers may not be able to find the exact product they want due to availability issues across the industry related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are working hard to ensure customers can find what they need," a spokesperson for Britain's second-largest grocer said in response to reports of empty shelves across the United Kingdom.

"While we might not always have the exact product a customer is looking for in every store, large quantities of products are being delivered to stores daily and our colleagues are focused on getting them onto the shelves as quickly as they can."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

