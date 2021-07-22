Left Menu

GoZero launches Skellig Lite e-bike at Rs 19,999

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 13:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

British electric bike and lifestyle brand GoZero Mobility on Thursday launched the Skellig Lite e-bike in India priced at Rs 19,999.

The new model maintains a perfect balance between product and price and is best suited for city rides and beyond, the company said in a statement.

The e-bike comes with a range of 25 km (at the medium level of pedal-assist), with a maximum speed of 25 kmph, it added.

The bike is powered by a detachable 210 Wh lithium battery pack and a 250 W rear hub-drive motor, and is controlled by the GoZero Drive Control 2.0 LED display unit allowing the rider to choose between three pedal-assist modes, GoZero Mobility noted.

The battery takes around 2.5 hours to recharge, it added.

''With the onset of the pandemic and the second wave, people have begun taking COVID restrictions and their own health much more seriously than ever before. E-bikes strike the right cord in offering an economic means of private urban transport that provides daily fitness and safety from COVID-related risks,'' GoZero CEO Ankit Kumar said.

The introductory pricing of the Skellig Lite makes it easy for beginners to take up this new model and to integrate it with their lifestyle, he added.

''In fact, all our three variants of the SkelligSkellig, Skellig Lite, and Skellig Pro are well received by the Indian market with sales picking up on a month-on-month basis, each catering to their target segment with their respective USPs,'' Kumar said.

The Skellig series models are available for sale both offline and online as well. The Skellig Lite can be pre-booked by an advance payment of Rs 2,999, the company said.

