VegEase to completely move last-mile delivery to EVs by 2024

VegEase, a cart-at-home e-grocery startup, on Thursday said it will transition its last-mile delivery to electric vehicles (EVs) by 2024 in a bid to reduce carbon footprint of its logistics operations.

The company, which has just completed an initial pilot this month, said it has partnered with electric vehicle OEM, OBA for their three-wheeler 'eVikas' light commercial vehicles under a long term leasing model.

Advertisement

''The move will contribute to an operating cost reduction of 25 per cent. VegEase will add three-wheeler loaders with Li-Ion battery which have a load capacity of 300 kgs,'' a statement said.

Mayank Chaurasia, CEO and founder of VegEase, said EV is the future of city logistics.

''We at VegEase are committed to sustainable growth of this sector. With all our deliveries happening intra-city, and through last-mile logistics, it is imperative to look at reducing the carbon footprint of our operations, and to eventually reduce pollution by transport. We are convinced that this also significantly improves our costs in the long term while contributing to the creation of a robust EV ecosystem,” he added.

E-commerce companies, including giants like Flipkart and Amazon, are embracing EVs in their logistics networks as part of their sustainability efforts.

Since its inception in January this year, VegEase has achieved a turnover of Rs 1 crore, a customer base of over 18,000 in Delhi/NCR region, with 5,000 customers coming onboard in April and May 2021 alone. By the end of 2021, VegEase will be operational across all major metros in south and west India, with a targeted turnover of Rs 4 crore in the current fiscal year, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)