Spoton Logistics eliminates operational inefficiencies and increases monthly sales turnover by over 3X for auto components giant in India

Spoton Logistics, India's premier technology-driven logistics company, successfully eliminated operational inefficiencies and increased monthly sales turnover by over 3-times for one of India's largest auto components manufacturers. Spoton drastically reduced the Order-to-Supply turnaround time - by an astonishing 30%, improved customer collections, as well as significantly increased repeat orders resulting in record-high production and sales units.

ANI | New Delhi, (Delhi), | Updated: 22-07-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 16:57 IST
Abhik Mitra, MD & CEO, Spoton Logistics. Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi, (Delhi), [India], July 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Spoton Logistics, India's premier technology-driven logistics company, successfully eliminated operational inefficiencies and increased monthly sales turnover by over 3-times for one of India's largest auto components manufacturers. Spoton drastically reduced the Order-to-Supply turnaround time - by an astonishing 30%, improved customer collections, as well as significantly increased repeat orders resulting in record-high production and sales units. Delivering service excellence to over 5500 customers in India over the past nine years, Spoton Logistics was entrusted with the responsibility to manage post-production operations. Spoton's team deftly redesigned workflows, packaging, and weights and measures processes in order to bring about improvements in the entire supply chain processes.

Spoton Logistics successfully resolved challenges with respect to route optimization, inventory management, binning system management, along with invoice mapping and customer experience management. With this, Spoton has not only managed OE & Aftermarket distribution effectively but also started handling the export orders. Delivering drastic improvements in the post-production process, Spoton leveraged its state-of-the-art technology allowing for seamless integration with the company's existing inventory management system (IMS), order management system (OMS), and warehouse management solution (WMS). Synchronizing systems ensured that orders were automatically picked, packed, and shipped while updating inventory levels in real-time for better visibility and predictability.

Abhik Mitra, MD & CEO, Spoton Logistics, expressed, "We are honoured to work with giants in India, helping them simplify their workflows and attain positive business outcomes with the amalgamation of cutting-edge technology and our service excellence. We are certain to deliver substantial value to our customers through our integrated logistics services impacting their bottom-line results in a positive manner." With the widest network reach covering 22,000+ pin codes across 350+ locations, Spoton offers complete supply chain solutions comprising core logistical activities as well as value-added services including inventory management, packaging and labelling, line-feeding, OE & spares distribution, assembly, after-sales support and reverse logistics.

