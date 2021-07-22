Left Menu

V-Mart to acquire 'Unlimited’ retail chain from Arvind Fashions

At V-Mart we have been opening around 50 stores every year, and look forward to maintaining this growth trajectory in the times to come. AFL CEO Shailesh Chaturvedi said, This would help us put capital behind growing our six focus brands, helping generate significant shareholder value. Founded in 2002, V-Mart primarily focuses on Tier II and Ill cities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 21:53 IST
V-Mart to acquire 'Unlimited’ retail chain from Arvind Fashions
  • Country:
  • India

Value fashion retailer V-Mart Retail Ltd on Thursday announced the acquisition of the 'Unlimited’ retail chain from Arvind Fashions Ltd (AFL). V-Mart Retail has signed definitive agreements to acquire all of the existing running stores of ‘Unlimited’ from Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd (ALBL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of AFL, a joint statement said.

''This acquisition enables V-Mart to establish a quick and wide footprint in southern and western India, thus debuting its presence in these untapped markets,'' the statement said.

Unlimited operates a chain of 74 value fashion retail stores across South and West India and retails fashion apparel and accessories for men, women and children at affordable prices.

''As part of the transaction, V-Mart will acquire the assets of all stores, warehouse, inventory as well as the store brand ‘Unlimited’at their book value, with an estimated outlay of about Rs 150 Cr at closing, and certain contingent payments based on certain milestones achieved in these stores over next few years, post the acquisition,'' it said.

Through this deal, V-Mart will be debuting in South India. Commenting on the development, V-Mart Retail Chairman & Managing Director Lalit Agarwal said, ''With this acquisition, we will have another 74 stores in our portfolio for catering to the fashion needs of families in the southern and western markets of India. At V-Mart we have been opening around 50 stores every year, and look forward to maintaining this growth trajectory in the times to come.'' AFL CEO Shailesh Chaturvedi said, ''This would help us put capital behind growing our six focus brands, helping generate significant shareholder value.'' Founded in 2002, V-Mart primarily focuses on Tier II and Ill cities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

 Global
2
Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufacturing

Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufac...

 Ireland
3
Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

 India
4
Microsoft announces acquisition of CloudKnox Security

Microsoft announces acquisition of CloudKnox Security

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021