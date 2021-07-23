Left Menu

This is a strong testament of Spaulding Ridges commitment to serving clients across the globe.

Spaulding Ridge Opens Office in Jaipur, India, to Respond to Growing Demand; Sumit Jain Hired as India Delivery Leader
CHICAGO, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spaulding Ridge, the market leader in cloud advisory and implementation, has announced the opening of its India office in Jaipur with the hiring of Sumit Jain as India Delivery Leader.

''The opening of the Jaipur office is in response to the growing demand we are seeing globally. With the addition of our India leader, Sumit Jain – and drawing on local resources - we will be further enabling our services to companies regardless of location, while helping to stimulate the local economy,'' Jay Laabs, CEO, says of the new office. ''This is a strong testament of Spaulding Ridge's commitment to serving clients across the globe.'' Sumit Jain, India Delivery Leader With significant experience in technology consulting, product, strategy, and business development, Sumit has nurtured multiple start-ups from incorporation to execution and worked with Fortune 500 companies across the globe.

''Spaulding Ridge has witnessed phenomenal growth since its inception, and I am excited to help drive needed support to our clients. Jaipur is considered a major tech hub in India – having the local resources to empower clients to be smarter and more efficient, will help drive our economy,'' Sumit Jain says of the office opening. ''I am thrilled to be part of this journey and I look forward to providing Spaulding Ridge's clients with a best-in-class cloud transformation experience.'' About Spaulding Ridge Spaulding Ridge is a global cloud advisory and implementation firm that helps leading companies deploy Best-in-Cloud solutions. Spaulding Ridge enables organizations to accelerate operational efficiency, drive digital transformation, and increase competitive advantage.

Spaulding Ridge partners with digitally savvy companies to help: • Finance gain control: Increase top-line revenue, gross margins, and profits through better insight. Connect financial planning to strategy and automate financial close processes. • Sales increase productivity: Manage quota and territories more consistently and effectively, automate customer contracts and onboarding. • Operations drive efficiency: Improve supply chain agility, automate strategic sourcing and purchasing, deliver superior customer service experiences. To learn more, visit spauldingridge.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1357419/Spaulding_Ridge_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

