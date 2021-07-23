Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki Nexa network completes 6 yrs with cumulative sales of 14 lakh units

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2021 13:36 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 13:17 IST
Maruti Suzuki Nexa network completes 6 yrs with cumulative sales of 14 lakh units
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said its premium sales network Nexa has crossed 14 lakh sales milestone in six years of coming into existence. With the first showroom in 2015, Nexa has touched the imagination of young and aspirational customers and the testimony to this is that nearly half of the customers are under 35 years of age, the auto major said.

Nexa has attracted first-time buyers, which makes up nearly 70 percent of its total sales, it added.

MSI currently has over 380 Nexa outlets spread across about 234 cities in the country.

''Driven by innovation, Nexa marks the first initiative by an automobile company to go beyond selling cars and create new formats of car-buying experiences,'' MSI Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava said in a statement.

With over 380 showrooms across the country, the premium sales network has helped the company attract a new set of customers who were earlier not considering a Maruti Suzuki vehicle, he added.

''The milestone of six years and 1.4 million customers is a testimony of the trust that our customers have shown us, over the years,'' Srivastava noted.

MSI sells various models -- Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, S-Cross, and XL6 from the Nexa network while the others like Alto and Vitara Brezza are retailed through its Arena outlets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

 Global
2
Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufacturing

Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufac...

 Ireland
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
4
Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021