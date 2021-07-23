Hyundai comes up with relief task force to support customers in rain-hit Mumbai
Hyundai Motor India on Friday said it has formed a relief task force to support customer vehicles affected by heavy rainfall and water-logging in Mumbai.
The company stands in solidarity with the customers of Mumbai as they return towards normalcy by extending emergency roadside service to support the customers for hassle-free and peace of mind experience, the automaker said in a statement.
Additionally, Hyundai is also offering a 50 percent discount on depreciation amount of insurance claims and one-year complimentary roadside assistance (RSA) for vehicles affected by this unfortunate event of heavy rainfall and water-logging, it added.
''The safety and well-being of customers is our utmost priority. Recently, Mumbai has witnessed an unfortunate event of heavy rainfall and water-logging. To combat this situation, we have ramped up our service support by forming a special task force to assist Hyundai customers in Mumbai to ensure their seamless mobility and peace of mind,'' Hyundai Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) Tarun Garg noted.
Hyundai sells 11 models in the country including the Venue, Creta, Verna, and Alcazar.
