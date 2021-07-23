Used car retailing platform Spinny aims to be present in 20-25 cities by this year-end

Online pre-owned car selling platform Spinny is looking to deepen its presence further with the addition of 15-odd cities by this year-end, riding on the back of a strong demand revival and preference for personal mobility post the pandemic, its founder and CEO, Niraj Singh has said.

Singh also said that the company is expecting to clock sales of around 35,000 to 40,000 units of cars this year, as against a total sales of around 10,000 vehicles in 2020.

Spinny currently has operations across eight cities in the country.

He said that the startup is building up a pool of capital to maintain an adequate level of liquidity with two rounds of capital infusions from a clutch of investors including a few new ones to execute its immediate plans.

The Delhi-based platform, in two back-to-back rounds of funding received USD 65-million and USD 108-million capital, respectively, in Series C and Series D rounds between April and this month.

''As part of our immediate plans, we will go very deep in the eight existing cities and will be adding seven more cities in the next two months. And we will keep adding more cities in the network. By the year-end, we should be present in the top 20- 25 cities of the country,'' Singh told PTI.

Spinny, which has investors such as Elevation Partners, Accel Partners, Nandan Nilekani, Tiger Global and Avenir Growth, among others, has added four new cities in the beginning of this year itself, expanding its footprint to total eight cities Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

Singh said cities such as Coimbatore, Indore, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Lucknow and Kochi are expected to be added in the network, adding, “Once this expansion is completed, then we will figure out the next set of cities.” Stating that the company is seeing very strong growth after a 15-20 per cent drop in sales in April and a massive 85 per cent decline in May during the second lockdown, he said, ''however, in June itself we were able to recover the full scale. In June 2021 we were able to do more business than what we had done in March.'' Now July sales is also seeing strong growth on top of whatever recovery the company made in June, he said.

''So, the bounce back and recovery was really quick this time. While it took three months to go back to the original sales after the first lockdown (March-May 2020),” Singh noted.

He said that Spinny, which had sold around 10,000 vehicles last year and is targeting around 4x growth this year and may end up 2021 at around 35,000-40,000 adding that almost half of the target has already been achieved despite a two-month lockdown in the wake of the second wave of the pandemic.

Stating that most of the capital from the last couple of rounds of funding is still with the company, he said, ''It is basically about building a capital pool so that we are not stressed on the capital side to execute our immediate plan and we have enough comfort from that perspective.'' The overall funds raised by Spinny till date stands at USD 230 million, the company said.

The latest round of funding included a primary capital infusion of USD 105-million and a secondary sale of USD 3-million by select angels and early-stage investors. The round was led by Tiger Global and New York-based Avenir Growth, who invested USD 75-million and USD 20-million, respectively, in the round.

