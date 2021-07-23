Left Menu

Rising demand lifts refined soya oil futures

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 14:49 IST
Refined soya oil prices on Friday rose Rs 7.9 to Rs 1,380.3 per 10 kg in the futures trade as speculators raised their bets.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for the August delivery moved up by Rs 7.9, or 0.58 per cent, to Rs 1,380.3 per 10 kg in 33,630 lots.

Analysts said widening of positions by traders mainly helped refined soya oil prices to trade higher in futures market.

