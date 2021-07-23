Investors Clinic to hire 250 employees in Lucknow to market properties

Real estate brokerage firm Investors Clinic on Friday said it will hire more than 250 employees in Lucknow to market residential and commercial properties in the city as part of its expansion plan.

Investors Clinic, which is based in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, has recently opened its office in Lucknow and hired 65 staff to sell commercial properties of realty firm Migsun.

''The company has already sold inventory worth Rs 250 crore for newly launched commercial project of Migsun-Janpath at Shaheed Path in Lucknow,'' Investors Clinic said in a statement.

It sold nearly 2.5 lakh square feet area in this project on behalf of the builder.

Investors Clinic is planning to hire more than 250 sales consultants for its new office in Lucknow, the statement said.

Honey Katiyal, Founder, Investors Clinic, said, ''Almost every sector has been through testing times because of COVID. The revenues for real estate also went down for a brief period during the first lockdown. We emerged stronger in the first wave and sustained well during the second wave.'' He said the company is expanding its presence as demand is likely to rise during the second half of this year.

''Lucknow being the heart of Uttar Pradesh will open up new avenues for a professional consultancy like ours. There are only a handful of organized players operating in this circle,'' he said.

Investors Clinic has a network of 34 offices across India. It also has a presence in the Middle East. The company has a total employee base of over 2,000 and it posted a turnover of around Rs 300 crore last year, according to the statement.

In an organized real estate brokerage business, it competes with Anarock, PropTiger, Square Yards, India Sotheby's International Realty, Xanadu Realty, and The Guardians Real Estate Advisory, among others.

