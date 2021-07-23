Left Menu

Migrant boat carrying 45 people sinks south of Turkey - ministry

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 16:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Turkey

A migrant boat carrying 45 people has sunk to the south of Turkey, and Turkish naval ships and an aircraft are carrying out search and rescue operations, the defense ministry said on Friday. Ministry officials said those on board the vessel were migrants.

The ministry said in a statement that it had received information on Thursday evening that the boat was sinking, 161 miles (259 km) southwest of the Turkish resort town of Kas. Two naval frigates were sent to search the area and were work with a naval airplane despite poor weather and sea and weather conditions.

