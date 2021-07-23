MP: WR resumes sale of platform tickets in stations under Ratlam division

Considering the decline in COVID-19 cases, the Western Raliway's Ratlam division has resumed the sale of platform tickets on its all stations, an official said on Friday. The Ratlam division comprises a number of stations in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, the sale of platform tickets on Ratlam division's stations had been suspended in March to prevent crowding and the same has been restored, as the cases have substantially reduced, a public relation officer of the Ratlam division said.

The Railways has fixed Rs 30 as price for a platform ticket for Indore, Ujjain, Ratlam, Chittorgarh, Dahod, Dewas, Nagda, Neemuch and Mandsaur railway stations, while it is Rs 10 on other stations, he said.

Since the drop in COVID-19 cases, the operation of trains is normalising fast in the division, the official added.

