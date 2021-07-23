Left Menu

Turkey: Boat carrying 45 migrants sinks in Aegean Sea

A boat carrying 45 migrants has sunk in the southeastern Aegean Sea and rescue units were deployed, Turkeys defense ministry said Friday.The ministry tweeted that the boat capsized about 60 miles nearly 100 kilometers south of the Greek island of Karpathos.

PTI | Istanbul | Updated: 23-07-2021 17:19 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 17:19 IST
A boat carrying 45 migrants has sunk in the southeastern Aegean Sea and rescue units were deployed, Turkey's defense ministry said Friday.

The ministry tweeted that the boat capsized about 60 miles (nearly 100 kilometers) south of the Greek island of Karpathos. It said two ships and one plane was involved in the rescue attempt.

Migrants have tried to cross the Aegean Sea from Turkey to Greece in the hopes of starting new lives in Europe. The journey is a deadly one.

A migration deal between Turkey and the EU, which was reached in 2016, helped stem refugee flows but many still attempt the dangerous sea routes to try and reach one of the Greek islands.(AP) RUP RUP

