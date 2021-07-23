Left Menu

While some people were replacing the tyre, a tempo came from the opposite direction and rammed into them, killing four and seriously injuring three. The tempo driver fled from the spot and efforts are on to nab him, he informed.

PTI | Osmanabad | Updated: 23-07-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 19:56 IST
Maha: 4 killed, 3 injured as tempo hits van stalled due to tyre burst
Four people were killed and three injured in the early hours of Friday after a tempo hit them while they were replacing the tyre of their van, police in Osmanabad in Maharashtra said.

The incident took place on Solapur-Dhule highway near Terkheda village in Washi tehsil here, a Yermala police station official said.

''A van carrying 15 devotees to Tirupati suffered a tyre burst. While some people were replacing the tyre, a tempo came from the opposite direction and rammed into them, killing four and seriously injuring three. The deceased have been identified. The tempo driver fled from the spot and efforts are on to nab him,'' he informed.

