Hitachi ABB Power posts Rs 16 cr profit for June qtr

Hitachi ABB Power Grids India on Friday posted 49 per cent rise in consolidated profit at Rs 16.3 crore for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The company follows January-December as fiscal year.

The company had posted Rs 10.9 crore profit after tax (PAT) during April-June, 2020, Hitachi ABB Power said in a statement.

During the quarter, its revenue rose to Rs 796.8 crore from Rs 638.6 crore in the year-ago period.

''We managed to sustain business continuity and performance while balancing the ongoing COVID-19 challenges, including lockdowns and disrupted supply chains,'' company's Managing Director and CEO N Venu said. Hitachi ABB Power Grids is a global technology leader, employing around 36,000 people in 90 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, the business serves utility, industry and infrastructure customers across the value chain, and emerging areas like sustainable mobility, smart cities, energy storage and data centers.

