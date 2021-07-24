Left Menu

SBI opens branch in President's Estate

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 18:17 IST
state bank of India Image Credit: Wikimedia
The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Saturday opened a branch at President's Estate.

The branch was inaugurated by President Ram Nath Kovind along with First Lady Savita Kovind, in the presence of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, SBI said in a statement.

The branch will provide all types of banking services including safe deposit lockers to the residents of President's Estate, it said.

Secretary to the President K D Tripathi, SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara and other senior officials of the bank were also present at the inauguration ceremony, it said.

This branch at President's Estate is a jewel in the crown for SBI and will offer a convenient and seamless banking experience to all the customers, said Khara.

SBI has the largest network of more than 22,000 branches and 60,000 ATMs serving around 45 crore customers through its 2.5 lakh employees.

