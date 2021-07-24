Left Menu

Delhi govt received 55 lakh applications for availing doorstep delivery of services till June 2021

Such encouraging figures were achieved despite doorstep delivery of services was shut for over five month due to the lockdown last year, an official said.He added that around 4.11 lakh applications were received for labour registrations, around 3.52 lakh for civil defence registrations, 2.92 lakh for birth certificates, 2.56 lakh for certificate of residence and 1.89 lakh applications for ration cards.In February, 2019, the Delhi government had started doorstep delivery of its services.

Updated: 24-07-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 19:14 IST
The Delhi government has received around 55 lakh applications for availing doorstep delivery of different services till June this year, officials said on Saturday.

They, however, said the data for the months between January and May, 2021 was not available due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials said the highest 14,32,480 applications were received for doorstep delivery of caste certificates. This was followed by 13.32 lakh applications for delivery of income certificates, they said.

''We have received nearly 55.10 lakh applications from people for availing doorstep delivery of government services such as certificates of income, caste, residence, labourer registration among others. ''Such encouraging figures were achieved despite doorstep delivery of services was shut for over five month due to the lockdown last year,'' an official said.

He added that around 4.11 lakh applications were received for labour registrations, around 3.52 lakh for civil defence registrations, 2.92 lakh for birth certificates, 2.56 lakh for certificate of residence and 1.89 lakh applications for ration cards.

In February, 2019, the Delhi government had started doorstep delivery of its services. Initially the scheme was started with only 30 services but later more were added. Currently, over 108 services of different departments of the Delhi government can be availed through the scheme. People can call on 1076 helpline number to avail doorstep delivery of services, officials said.

