Delhi Metro norms relaxed; trains to run with 100 pc seating capacity

As the city government announced the further lifting of restrictions on Saturday in view of the improved Covid situation, Delhi Metro officials said its services will now run with full seating capacity from July 26, but there would still be no provision for standing travel for commuters.

The DMRC is running trains with 50 per cent seating capacity since June 7 when the services had resumed after a long hiatus.

Advertisement

In view of the latest guidelines issued on Saturday by the city government regarding Covid containment, the general public will now be able to travel in the Delhi Metro with ''full seating capacity of its coaches (which is around 50 person per coach) from July 26 onwards till further orders,'' a senior official said.

There will still be no provision for standing travel inside coaches, as had been since June 7, they said.

Official sources earlier said each coach has a capacity of about 300 riders, 50 seated and 250 standing. Since standing commuters are not allowed, so effectively 50 people can ride in each carriage.

So, effectively the carrying capacity is about 17-18 per cent, which has been 10 per cent since June 7 due to the 50 per cent rule, they said. ''The DMRC will be further examining the revised guidelines issued today and if needed, detailed guidelines from the operational point of view will be worked out and communicated accordingly,'' the Delhi Metro said in a statement.

As travel in a standing position is still not permitted by the authorities, entry at stations will also continue to be regulated through identified gates as per the ongoing practice, an official said.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation services were fully suspended since May 10 in view of the Covid-induced lockdown in Delhi. It was first imposed on April 19 and successively extended by the city government.

Metro services initially ran partially, catering only to people from the field of essential services, but from May 10, it was suspended in view of the rising cases amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authorities (DDMA) on Saturday announced the further lifting of restrictions, in view of the improved coronavirus situation.

No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Saturday, while 66 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

This is the second time since the starting of the second wave of the pandemic in the national capital that zero fatality has been logged in a day.

On July 18 too, no death was recorded, while the city had registered 51 cases.

The DMRC has 10 lines spanning 242 stations, and 264 stations, including the Rapid Metro in Gurgaon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)