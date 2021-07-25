MP: 4 killed in car-truck collision in Bhopal

Four people were killed and one person was seriously injured after their car collided with a truck in Bhopal on Sunday, police said. The accident took place at around 2 am near the 'Chinar Fortune City' on Bhopal-Hoshangabad road, Misrod police station in-charge Niranjan Sharma told PTI. The car was heading towards Misrod when a truck collided with it.

Out of the five people travelling in the car, four men, in the age group of 25 to 30 years, died on the spot, the official said.

Two of the deceased were identified as Aditya Pandey and Hitesh, both residents of Bhopal's Awadhpuri area. The two other deceased were yet to be identified, he said.

Another seriously injured person was undergoing treatment at a local private hospital, the official said.

After being alerted, the police and a team of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation rushed to the spot and pulled the victims out of the ill-fated car by using iron cutters, he said. The truck driver fled from the spot leaving his vehicle behind, the official said. A case has been registered, he added.

