Continuously reorienting systems to stay on track with expansion plans: HZL

Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd(HZL) is continuously reorienting its systems and processes with detailed risk analysis to stay on track with its expansion and growth plans in the evolving external eco-system, the company said in a report.

In its next phase of expansion, the company plans to take mining capacity from 1.2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 1.35 MTPA, Hindustan Zinc said in its latest report.

''Concurrently, we are continuously reorienting our systems and processes...I am confident that these measures will enable us to successfully walk the tightrope between protecting lives and livelihoods, going forward,'' Hindustan Zinc CEO Arun Misra said in the report.

Misra said that keeping operational goals and targets on track in this challenging environment was not, by any yardstick, an easy task.

''However, our judicious and timely interventions helped us ensure safe operations in these extraordinary times, which disrupted and interrupted mining activities across the world, thereby impacting global supply,'' the CEO said.

Even as the company continue to focus, unwaveringly, on short and mid-term value delivery to its stakeholders, Hindustan Zinc remains remain equally committed to pushing business growth in the long term, through concerted expansion, the report said.

To further push the momentum of our growth, the company said that it is partnering with the Centre to harness the external opportunities powering domestic demand.

''After completing significant capacity expansion in the previous fiscal in line with the 'Make in India' campaign, we are moving aggressively towards the next phase of our expansion by focusing on Government of India's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-Reliant India) drive,'' it said.

The company said that it sees this campaign triggering a new wave of demand growth in the market in the coming quarters and years, and is fully geared to leverage its core strengths to make the most of this opportunity.

Hindustan Zinc is a leading producer of zinc, lead and silver in the country.

